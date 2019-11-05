News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Newspaper: Prime Minister's spokesman on withdrawal of Russian military base from Armenia
Newspaper: Prime Minister's spokesman on withdrawal of Russian military base from Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Expert Modest Kolerov, referring to the agreement to strengthen the Russian military base twice during the visit of the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, said that it was only an agreement at the level of the Armenian Defense Ministry, we will wait with fear whether Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will support it or not, Hraparak daily reported.

The newspaper asked Prime Minister's spokesman Vladimir Karapetyan whether Kolerov's statement was true.

"The Armenian policy is implemented by the government in the person of the government’s head. This is our answer,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Golos Armenii: Reincarnation of first Armenian oligarch Khachatur Sukiasyan
The newspaper recalls that the company led by businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan was granted tax preferences...
 Newspaper: Decision made to apprehend Vitaly Balasanyan?
The SIS cannot arrest a citizen of Artsakh, if such a decision is made, it is illegal…
 Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker on Public Council and its president
Touching upon the resignation of President of the...
 Sharmazanov: Armenian PM once again misleads naive people
"In Artsakh, Aliyev is not considered well-educated, conspiracy forces do not seek war…
Arthur Ghazinyan: "People" stayed at the broken trough
A smooth transition is being made from the...
 Newspaper: “Most corrupt” Armenia police officer is already in US
According to our information, he has businesses there…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos