Newspaper: Prime Minister's spokesman on withdrawal of Russian military base from Armenia

Expert Modest Kolerov, referring to the agreement to strengthen the Russian military base twice during the visit of the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, said that it was only an agreement at the level of the Armenian Defense Ministry, we will wait with fear whether Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will support it or not, Hraparak daily reported.
The newspaper asked Prime Minister's spokesman Vladimir Karapetyan whether Kolerov's statement was true.
"The Armenian policy is implemented by the government in the person of the government’s head. This is our answer,” he said.