The US Government supports Armenia's democratic and economic reforms, anti-corruption agenda and regional security efforts, Zhamanak daily wrote.
US are proud to reaffirm their relationship with Armenia by continuing the strategic consultations on these key issues, Director of the U.S. Department of State's Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts Cheryl Fernandez has said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
There was no mention of Amulsar or US-Armenia economic issues of "spoiling" relations during the meeting.
This statement shows that the US is looking for an opportunity to raise relations with Armenia to a qualitatively new level.