Tuesday
November 05
Newspaper: There was no talk of "spoiling" relations with US at the meeting with Armenian PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The US Government supports Armenia's democratic and economic reforms, anti-corruption agenda and regional security efforts, Zhamanak daily wrote.

US are proud to reaffirm their relationship with Armenia by continuing the strategic consultations on these key issues, Director of the U.S. Department of State's Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts Cheryl Fernandez has said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

There was no mention of Amulsar or US-Armenia economic issues of "spoiling" relations during the meeting.

This statement shows that the US is looking for an opportunity to raise relations with Armenia to a qualitatively new level.
Հայերեն
