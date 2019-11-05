Trump։ US will continue attempts to denuclearize North Korea

The US remains committed to the Korean Peninsula peace process of denuclearization, said the representative of the Korean presidential administration, Koh Ming Joo told reporters on Tuesday referring to a letter sent by US leader Donald Trump to his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.
Thus, in the message, Trump reportedly noted that he intends to continue moving towards a goal with Seoul - the transformation of the Korean Peninsula into a world-free zone of nuclear weapons, TASS reported.
According to the statement, South Korea and the US continue to make efforts to solve the problem of divided families.
Trump also expressed his condolences to Moon Jae-in on the death of his mother, noting that he and his wife Melania were deeply saddened by this news.