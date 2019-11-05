Artak Beglaryan participates in international conference of European Ombudsman Institute

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan participated Monday in the International Conference of the European Ombudsman Institute in Innsbruck, Austria, dedicated to the role of the Ombudsman in strengthening democracy and civil society.
As a full member of the organization, A. Beglaryan participated in the thematic discussions, giving observations and questions. The Ombudsman raised the issue of international isolation of unrecognized states, stressing that it had a negative impact on the strengthening of democratic institutions.
Joseph Siegel, secretary-general of the European Ombudsman's Institute, in turn, said his organization believes that human rights have no borders.
Beglaryan also raised questions on global issues, in particular, on the latest trends in government-civil society communication and the transformation of the media.
During the conference, the defender exchanged views with Human Rights Defenders of different countries and regions, discussing a number of issues of common interest with them.