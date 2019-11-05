Iranian MFA comments on new US sanctions on Tehran

Washington’s new sanctions against Tehran speak of its despair and inability to achieve its goals through diplomacy, said the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi.

According to him, the US commitment to unilateral restrictions has made the politicians of this country completely passive, capable of only absurd sanctions, TASS reported.

Earlier Monday, the US Treasury Department announced the expansion of the sanctions list against Tehran, adding to it the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, as well as nine citizens of the country, including the son of the country's spiritual leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other representatives of the Iranian authorities of high rank. The list also includes the chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, as well as a number of generals, clergy and officials.