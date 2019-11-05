News
Al-Baghdadi's sister detained in Syria
Al-Baghdadi's sister detained in Syria
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Society

Turkish forces detained the sister of the ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Rasmiya Awad was captured near the village of Azaz.

“We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi’s sister on the inner workings of ISIS,” the official said.

A senior Turkish official told Reuters, Turkish forcers are interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of ISIS leader. According to him, al-Baghdadi was destroyed during a special operation in Idlib province. Trump thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for assisting in the operation. The Russian Defense Ministry said they did not have reliable information about the destruction of al-Baghdadi. The international community called the elimination of the ISIS leader an important but not decisive step in the fight against terrorism, calling for the continuation of this struggle.
