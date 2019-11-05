ANCA welcomes US Embassy announcement of $60 million in Armenia assistance for 2019

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) today voiced support for a recent US Embassy announcement that US assistance to Armenia will reach $60 million in 2019, and also requested a detailed description of these funds, with emphasis on the disparity in U.S. military assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan, ANCA said in a statement. (https://anca.org/press-release/anca-welcomes-u-s-embassy-announcement-of-60-million-in-armenia-assistance-for-2019/)

“We welcome Ambassador’s Tracy’s announcement that aid to Armenia will top $60 million for FY19, which she described as a 40% increase over the previous year,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “We look forward to the U.S. Embassy publicly providing a detailed breakdown by fiscal year, sponsoring agency, area of activity, and specific program – with a particular focus on how U.S. Defense Department aid to Armenia matches up against its spending in Azerbaijan.”

On Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia released a statement noting the 40% increase in aid to Armenia, in “projects managed by not only the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development, but also the Department of Energy, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Department of Defense.”

“The United States has sought to support the development of democratic processes and institutions in Armenia for the last 27 years, and we certainly do not intend to change that now, at a time when democracy in Armenia is stronger than ever,” U.S. Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy said in the statement posted on the U.S. Embassy to Armenia website. “That is why we are proud to announce more than $60 million in assistance funding to Armenia this year.”