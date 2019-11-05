Pompeo: US sanctions force Iranian leadership to cut spending

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believes that US sanctions have seriously damaged Iran and are forcing its leadership to cut costs, the Secretary of State told Fox Business.
According to the Secretary of State, sanctions really have an impact on Tehran. As Pompeo noted, the US should continue to exert pressure on Iran, TASS reported.
Hezbollah has less resources, some Shia Islam groups, Muslim leaders in Iran have to make increasingly difficult decisions regarding their budget, he noted adding that US Secretary of State hopes Washington’s European allies will tighten Iran’s policies.
Earlier Monday, the US Treasury Department announced the expansion of the sanctions list against Tehran, adding to it the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, as well as nine citizens of the country, including the son of the country's spiritual leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other representatives of the Iranian authorities of high rank. The list also includes the chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, as well as a number of generals, clergy and officials.