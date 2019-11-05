News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian parliament’s speaker meets Kazakh Mazhilis chair
Armenian parliament’s speaker meets Kazakh Mazhilis chair
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian parliament’s speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has met with the chair of the Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis Nurlan Nigmatulin who is in Armenia on a working visit and as part of the CSTO PA events.

Welcoming the guest, the Armenian speaker noted the recent successful development of cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan in various fields and emphasized that Armenia pays an important place to inter-parliamentary cooperation for bilateral relations. According to him, the National Assembly appreciates the development of cooperation at various international parliamentary venues.

Nigmatulin, in turn, praised the role of the Armenian community of Kazakhstan, which makes a great contribution to the economy and culture of their country and noted that this was his first visit to Armenia, and he was impressed by the warm welcome and would like to get acquainted with Yerevan and its sights.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos