Armenian parliament’s speaker meets Kazakh Mazhilis chair

Armenian parliament’s speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has met with the chair of the Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis Nurlan Nigmatulin who is in Armenia on a working visit and as part of the CSTO PA events.

Welcoming the guest, the Armenian speaker noted the recent successful development of cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan in various fields and emphasized that Armenia pays an important place to inter-parliamentary cooperation for bilateral relations. According to him, the National Assembly appreciates the development of cooperation at various international parliamentary venues.

Nigmatulin, in turn, praised the role of the Armenian community of Kazakhstan, which makes a great contribution to the economy and culture of their country and noted that this was his first visit to Armenia, and he was impressed by the warm welcome and would like to get acquainted with Yerevan and its sights.