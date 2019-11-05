News
Iraq shuts down Internet amid protests
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Baghdad and most parts of Iraq are completely cut off from the Internet due to increased unrest in the country, NetBlocks NGO reported.  

According to the source, tens of millions of residents of Baghdad, Basra, Karbala and other cities has no connection now. The disconnection of the Internet has become the largest in the country since the start of the protests. The restrictions did not affect the territory of Kurdish settlements in the north of the country.

On October 1, anti-government protests began in Iraq in protest against poor living conditions, unemployment and corruption.
