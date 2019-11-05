Lindsay Hoyle elected new speaker of UK House of Commons

Lindsay Hoyle elected new speaker of US House of Commons, according to the results of a secret ballot held on Monday by members of the lower house of parliament.

A total of 325 deputies cast their votes in the fourth round for the 62-year-old Hoyle, who served as senior deputy speaker since 2010, The Guardian reported.

The new speaker will replace John Bercow, who held this post for 10 years and resigned on October 31.

Hoyle, who turned 62 in June, was first elected to the House of Commons in 1997 from the Chorley constituency in his native county of Lancashire in northwestern England. From 1980 to 1997, he was a member of the Chorley Municipal Council, while simultaneously engaged in the textile business and printing.

In 2018, he was knighted for serving the British community.

Hoyle has announced that he intends to fight to ensure that the atmosphere during the meetings in the House of Commons, which has intensified over the long months of discussion of Brexit, becomes more friendly.

After the election, Hoyle’s membership in the Labor Party should be suspended, because, in accordance with the current rules, the speaker of the House of Commons must be an impartial person and does not have the right to favor any particular party. The speaker also does not take part in the voting and can do this only in one case - if the votes of the deputies are divided equally.