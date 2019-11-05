News
Armenian 2nd president’s supporters protesting in front of Shengavit district court
Armenian 2nd president’s supporters protesting in front of Shengavit district court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan’s supporters are protesting Tuesday in front of the Shengavit District seat of Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

On June 25, the Criminal Court of Appeal overturned the May 18 ruling by a Yerevan first-instance court to terminate the aforesaid criminal case in connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, sent the case for a retrial, and ruled that Robert Kocharyan be remanded in custody.

Robert Kocharyan, former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and and ex-Secretary of the National Security Council Armen Gevorgyan are defendants in this case.

A signature bond to not leave Armenia has been selected as a pretrial measure for Seyran Ohanyan and Armen Gevorgyan, whereas bail—for Yuri Khachaturov.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
Հայերեն
