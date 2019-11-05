News
Tuesday
November 05
Armenian Power gang co-leader Mher Darbinyan sentenced to nearly 18 years in jail
Armenian Power gang co-leader Mher Darbinyan sentenced to nearly 18 years in jail
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The co-leader of an Armenian street gang Mher “Mike” Darbinyan was sentenced to nearly 18 years of jail for multiple federal racketeering crimes, Los Angeles Daily News reported.

He will also have to pay $170,000 in fines and restitution and will be deported to his native Armenia once he is released from jail.

Darbinyan , a member of Armenian Power, was found guilty in Los Angeles federal court five years ago of more than four dozen criminal counts, including bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and was sentenced to a 32-year prison term. However, an appeals court overturned the convictions.

In June Darbbinyan pleaded guilty to 30 counts.

Members of Armenian Power gang were arrested in California back in 2011. Ninety of them faced charges, and almost all have been convicted.

Another co-leader of the gang Arman Sharopetrosyan was sentenced to 16 years in jail.

Darbinyan moved to the United States from Armenia when he was 14.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
