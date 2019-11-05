Armenian PM to visit Poland next year

The visit of the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, to Poland is expected next year, Poland ambassador to Armenia Pawel Cieplak told reporters.
The visit scheduled for September of this year did not take place.
According to the ambassador, the visit did not take place because the Armenian side wanted to meet with the Polish president, who was absent from the capital.
“We hope that the visit will take place next year. We will do everything so that meetings with the most important figures of the country take place within the visit. And, of course, the president of Poland,” the envoy said.
However, as he noted, it is necessary to ensure that the visit has an economic component, for which it is necessary that a meeting of the Armenian-Polish intergovernmental commission be held before the visit.