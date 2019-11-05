News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Robert Kocharyan and others’ trial continues in Yerevan
Robert Kocharyan and others’ trial continues in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The process of the case of the second president Robert Kocharyan and others continued in Yerevan.

Supporters of the former president greeted him with applause. There was a verbal skirmish between supporters and opponents of the ex-president. The bailiffs were forced to intervene to restore order, and expelled from the hall one representative from the number of supporters and opponents of Kocharyan.

The ex-president after surgery has been present at the trial. The hall also includes former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, who, by permission of the court, visited Germany for treatment, former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Robert Kocharyan: I am more interested in fair trial than anyone
“I am sure that everyone in the hall is aware that there is no reason to keep me under arrest…
 Court to unveil decision on pledge in respect of Armenian 2nd president on November 7
The court retired to the deliberation room to consider the application for the release on bail...
 Armenia 2nd President's son: Robert Kocharyan has supporters, but they are in fear
When journalists asked Levon Kocharyan why he...
 Robert Kocharyan’s son: My father had small tumor to be removed
“There was a small tumor that needed to be removed…
Robert Kocharyan's lawyers submit motion for release on bail
“We appeal to higher authorities…
 New representative of injured party appears in Kocharyan and others’ case
Thus, Suren Hovhannisyan requested the involvement of Marina Poghosyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos