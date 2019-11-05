Robert Kocharyan and others’ trial continues in Yerevan

The process of the case of the second president Robert Kocharyan and others continued in Yerevan.
Supporters of the former president greeted him with applause. There was a verbal skirmish between supporters and opponents of the ex-president. The bailiffs were forced to intervene to restore order, and expelled from the hall one representative from the number of supporters and opponents of Kocharyan.
The ex-president after surgery has been present at the trial. The hall also includes former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, who, by permission of the court, visited Germany for treatment, former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov.