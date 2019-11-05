New representative of injured party appears in Kocharyan and others’ case

New representative of the injured party has came during the trial in the case of the second president Robert Kocharyan and others.
Thus, Suren Hovhannisyan requested the involvement of Marina Poghosyan, a representative of a human rights organization. The issue was the subject of a half-hour professional discussion.
Robert Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan recalled that lawyers and other persons, relatives or human rights defenders can represent a person. But there are limitations - if the representative is already involved in other matters. Attorney Aram Orbelyan recalled that the concept is clear - the defense can only be carried out by lawyers. Because the Constitution guarantees quality legal assistance.
Marina Poghosyan insisted that lawyers incorrectly interpret the provisions of the law.
Judge Anna Danibekyan ruled that since Suren Hovhannisyan wants her to participate, and the lawyers did not provide convincing arguments, Poghosyan may represent Hovhannisyan.