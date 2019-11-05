China opposes new US sanctions on Iran

China is opposed to unilateral sanctions as they will not help solve problems, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Tuesday, commenting on new US sanctions against Iran.
The US Treasury said Monday Washington imposed sanctions against nine Iranian citizens, including the son of the country's top leader, and general staff of the republic’s armed forces, RIA Novosti reported.
The list also included the head of the Iranian General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, the head of the judiciary of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the leadership of the office of the supreme leader, a number of politicians and clergymen.
According to Geng Shuang, China has always opposed and is opposed to unilateral sanctions and extraterritorial jurisdiction.
He also noted that sanctions cannot solve the problem in any way, only negotiations are the right way.
The spokersperson expressed the hope that the parties involved will resolve their differences and together will support regional and international peace and stability.
UK, Germany, China, Russia, the US, France and Iran announced in 2015 the achievement of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan. The agreement provided for the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced a unilateral withdrawal from it and the re-imposed sanctions on Iran.