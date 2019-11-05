News
Leonid Kalashnikov: Russian sale of arms to Armenia causes concern of Azerbaijan
Leonid Kalashnikov: Russian sale of arms to Armenia causes concern of Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


In connection with the sale of weapons by Russia, concern is expressed not only in Armenia, but also in Azerbaijan, Head of the Commission on CIS countries, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots of the Russian State Duma Leonid Kalashnikov told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, Russia provides Armenia with the most modern weapons, which are often not provided to other countries. This, he said, causes some concern in Baku.

When asked what measures the CSTO intends to take against Baku in connection with the recent shelling of civilians in the Tavush province of Armenia, Leonid Kalashnikov noted that he could not comment on this issue, since this was not part of his authority.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
