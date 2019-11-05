Robert Kocharyan's lawyers submit motion for release on bail

The lawyers of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan have submitted a motion for release on bail.

Lawyer Aram Vardevanyan submitted a motion to change the preventive measure in relation to the client and the application of the bail.

The lawyer presented in detail the position of the defense, the case-law of higher courts, the absence of preconditions for doubts about the proper behavior of the client, a link to the previous decision of the judge Anna Danibekyan that the risks of influence on the investigation or evading it were not completely eliminated, but it was reduced, requested on the application of collateral. The amount of bail the lawyer left to the discretion of the court.

The lawyer Hayk Alumyan supplemented the arguments of his colleague, noting that this motion is not a criticism of previous decisions of the judge.

“We appeal to higher authorities. This petition concerns subsequent developments and is based on your own decisions,” he added.