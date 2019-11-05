News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Robert Kocharyan's lawyers submit motion for release on bail
Robert Kocharyan's lawyers submit motion for release on bail
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The lawyers of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan have submitted a motion for release on bail.

Lawyer Aram Vardevanyan submitted a motion to change the preventive measure in relation to the client and the application of the bail. 

The lawyer presented in detail the position of the defense, the case-law of higher courts, the absence of preconditions for doubts about the proper behavior of the client, a link to the previous decision of the judge Anna Danibekyan that the risks of influence on the investigation or evading it were not completely eliminated, but it was reduced, requested on the application of collateral. The amount of bail the lawyer left to the discretion of the court.

The lawyer Hayk Alumyan supplemented the arguments of his colleague, noting that this motion is not a criticism of previous decisions of the judge. 

“We appeal to higher authorities. This petition concerns subsequent developments and is based on your own decisions,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Robert Kocharyan: I am more interested in fair trial than anyone
“I am sure that everyone in the hall is aware that there is no reason to keep me under arrest…
 Court to unveil decision on pledge in respect of Armenian 2nd president on November 7
The court retired to the deliberation room to consider the application for the release on bail...
 Armenia 2nd President's son: Robert Kocharyan has supporters, but they are in fear
When journalists asked Levon Kocharyan why he...
 Robert Kocharyan’s son: My father had small tumor to be removed
“There was a small tumor that needed to be removed…
New representative of injured party appears in Kocharyan and others’ case
Thus, Suren Hovhannisyan requested the involvement of Marina Poghosyan…
 Robert Kocharyan and others’ trial continues in Yerevan
Supporters of the former president greeted him with applause…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos