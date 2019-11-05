News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
CB: Transfers role in Armenian economy is declining
CB: Transfers role in Armenian economy is declining
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The role of transfers in the country's economy is declining, which is a positive factor and speaks of its development. This was announced at a meeting with journalists on November 5 by the head of the monetary policy department of the Central Bank of Armenia Vahag Grigoryan, presenting the “Financial Stability Report” for the first half of 2019.

According to him, inflation at the end of the year is projected at 1.5%, and it is planned to fix the indicator to 4% in the long term.

As he noted, the economic growth is projected at 6.9%, and it is possible that it will be at the level of 7 - 7.1%, and this taking into account the fact that there is a decrease in consumption growth in the world amid growing uncertainty. 

“The low level of inflation and uncertainty in the economy is the key to its growth. Amid the uncertainty in the world, Armenia does not feel the consequences, but the risks have increased,” he said.

The specialist noted that growth was recorded in the sphere of production and services, but there was a drop in growth in agriculture. “Economic growth in Armenia is associated with high levels of consumption…amid the development of the labor market, as well as productivity growth due to optimization in the economy, the indicators of economic growth in the long term were reassessed from 4.5% to 5%,” he concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Central Bank: Financial, banking systems can withstand negative impacts
Macroeconomic indicators improved in comparison with the previous one in 2019…
 Cash back campaign among depositors-cardholders under "Baby" deposit
As part of the festive event, each customer of the...
 IDBank has 13 new employees
At the closing event on October 30, participants were awarded certificates...
 Armenia Central Bank head attends conference dedicated to 25th anniversary of Belarusian currency
Today Minsk hosted an international conference that was...
 Armenia Central Bank delegation participates in meeting of CBA Monetary Policy Board of EAEU countries
The delegation was led by Bank governor Artur Javadyan…
 Minsk hosts Interstate Bank Board meeting chaired by Javadyan
The bank's investment policy and strategic directions were also discussed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos