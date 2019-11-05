Armenian MP: No information about Russia-Azerbaijan weapons sale after revolution

I was surprised when I would see how former government officials of Armenia would say that it’s normal that Russia is selling weapons to Azerbaijan. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

“Even our Russian counterparts were more constraint and would condemn the sale of weapons more than Armenia’s authorities. Today, we’re not in that situation. After the revolution, there are no data stating that Russia and Azerbaijan have signed a new agreement on military-technical cooperation,” Marukyan said.

He also recalled that after the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016, he had personally addressed the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Russian Duma and the President of the Federal Assembly so that the agreement signed with Azerbaijan is terminated on the ground that Azerbaijan had committed war crimes, yet the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia didn’t take advantage of the documents, the massive human rights violations and infringements on international humanitarian law in any way.

Marukyan added that if Moscow and Baku sign a new agreement on supply of weapons, his political party will address the authorities to address the Russian Federation with this issue.