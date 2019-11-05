Robert Kocharyan: I am more interested in fair trial than anyone

The second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan does not intend to abandon his steps and actions.
His remarks came during the trial on Tuesday.
According to him, he is the most interested person in a fair trial.
“I am sure that everyone in the hall is aware that there is no reason to keep me under arrest,” he said. “It’s a little unpleasant for me to stand here and try to convince that I have no intention of escaping and obstructing,” he said. “People sitting here will not allow themselves to ask someone to drop their dignity. I would die with shame if I had to ask someone to retouch testimony.”