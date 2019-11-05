News
Armenia among countries tipped to be next hot ‘epic travel’ destinations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenia, Eritrea, South Korea, Finland and Kazakhstan are all tipped to be the next hot ‘epic travel’ destinations for 2020 according to travel experts in this rapidly evolving travel niche, eTurboNews reported.

Speaking during a panel discussion entitled Epic Travel: The New Must-Do Luxury Experience at WTM London, Adam Sebba, Chief Executive of Steppes Travel said: “People are not always asking for a destination, but they’re coming to us saying ‘I saw this on Instagram, where is it? I want to go there’, it’s very much emotion-led travel.”

The style of trip epic travel clients are looking for often results in highly tailored itineraries, recces of the trip beforehand and a huge amount of nous from the travel company.

People looking for one-off, epic travel experiences are also seeking an educational aspect – especially when they travel with their families – and itineraries that take a philanthropic approach.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
