Armenian MP on Armenia addressing CSTO due to tension

The current state of Armenia’s armed forces shows that they can rely on their capacities, and the tension is not to the extent that Armenia has to address the Collective Security Treaty Organization. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly, Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs of the National Assembly Andranik Kocharyan told journalists before the 12th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, reminding the journalists that this year there have been fewer gunshots than the previous years.

Touching upon the statement by deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Konstantin Zatulin that Armenia hasn’t officially addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization to turn the issue into a matter of discussion, Kocharyan said the following: “Armenia doesn’t need to address the CSTO now. If it becomes necessary, Armenia will raise the issue and achieve a solution.”

When told that perhaps Armenia isn’t addressing the issue because it isn’t sure of its ally, Andranik Kocharyan said Armenia first and foremost has to be sure of itself.

He also informed that the issue of Russia selling weapons to Azerbaijan wasn’t raised during the conference of the CSTO because this platform doesn’t raise and discuss this issue.

According to him, the sale of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan is a bad thing, but let’s not forget that Armenia’s armed forces are also equipped with similar arms.