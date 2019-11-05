US begins process of withdrawing from Paris climate deal

The US President Donald Trump’s presidential administration has filed documents on the US withdrawing from the Paris climate deal, Reuters reported.
This step is part of President Donald Trump's strategy to reduce administrative barriers in American industry. Scientists and governments in many countries are calling for action to avoid the worst effects of global warming.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the filing of documents and noted that the United States has reduced emissions in recent years, even despite an increase in energy production.
“The US is proud of our record as a world leader in reducing all emissions, fostering resilience, growing our economy, and ensuring energy for our citizens,” he said.
The European Union expressed disappointment.
“The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement means that the rest of us must further increase our cooperation,” said Krista Mikkonen, minister of environment for current European Council president Finland. “We will continue to work with US states, cities and civil society in support of climate action.”