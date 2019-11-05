News
Court releases Turkish intellectual calling for Armenian Genocide recognition
Court releases Turkish intellectual calling for Armenian Genocide recognition
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Famous Turkish intellectual Ahmed Altan, who was sentenced to 10 years and charged with collaborating with and knowingly helping the members of the Gülen movement, has been released from court.

According to Haberturk, after the attempt of coup d’etat in Turkey in 2016, famous Turkish intellectuals, brothers Ahmed and Mehmed Altans were arrested and suspected of collaborating with members of the Gülen movement and making an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order. Later, the court had changed the charge by removing the point about overthrowing the constitutional order.

During a regular court session, the court released Ahmed Altan with a signature, and his brother, Mehmed Altan was acquitted.

Turkish intellectuals Mehmed Altan and Ahmed Altan are among the famous people who recognize the Armenian Genocide and have always called on the Turkish authorities to recognize it.
