13 killed in one day during protests in Iraq

Iraqi security forces have killed at least 13 demonstrators, reports Reuters.
According to the source, 8 were killed yesterday, security forces fired at another 5 on Tuesday, and one of the 5 was killed during a funeral.
More than 260 Iraqis were killed in the beginning of the nationwide protests. Most of the people were killed in the first week of the protests when snipers shot at a crowd of people from the roof of a building in Baghdad.
The new wave of violence rose a day after the country’s Prime Minister Mahdi addressed the protesters and called on them to put an end to the protests. Mahdi said he was ready to resign, if politicians agreed, and promised to make reforms, but the protesters say that is not enough and demand that the political system change.