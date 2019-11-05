Armenian delegation participates in 2019 China International Import Expo

Today marked the launch of the 2019 China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
Among the attendees was the delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan.
After the opening ceremony, China’s high-ranking officials and members of the international delegations toured the national pavilions.
Armenia is represented by a business pavilion showcasing Armenian alcoholic drinks, particularly brandy and wine. During the expo, Armenia’s pavilion will feature Armenian culture and tourism, the advantages of Armenian economy, the development of industries, the opportunities for import to and export from Armenia, etc.