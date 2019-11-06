Ex-head of Armenia State Oversight Service on his options for office

The Prime Minister asked me where I see myself, and I told him I see myself as police chief, head of the State Oversight Service or head of the State Revenue Committee. This is what former Head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan told Azatutyun.
“I couldn’t become a police chief due to a problem with the law, and out of the remaining two, I chose head of the State Oversight Service,” he stated.
When told that he was rejecting former president Serzh Sargsyan, but he is facing court sooner than him, Sanasaryan said he hopes Serzh Sargsyan faces the court, and not only him.
When asked if he doesn’t regret assuming the post of head of the State Oversight Service, Sanasaryan said if he had regretted, he would have resigned. “I have promised our citizens that I will fight against corruption and that there won’t be any corruption in Armenia by the end of my term of office.”
Although Davit Sanasaryan had declared that he wasn’t going to become a government official after change of power, he was appointed head of the State Oversight Service after a short while.