Armenian territorial administration and infrastructures deputy ministers receive EITI delegation

Armenia’s Deputy Ministers of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Karen Isakhanyan and Lilia Shushanyan today received the delegation of the International Secretariat of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), including Representative for Armenia Olesia Tolochko and Validation Manager Lyydia Kilpi, reports the news service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia.
The deputy ministers attached importance to the EITI and considered it a major platform for promoting the government’s dialogue with the business sector and the public and joint consideration of issues.
The members of the Secretariat expressed gratitude for the completed works and stated that they would welcome the effective actions completed for coordinated disclosure of real owners and information.
During the meeting, the guests asked about the introduction of EITI Standards in Armenia, the formation of the Multi-stakeholder Group (MSG), the main functions of the latter, as well as the procedures for nominating a candidate of the mining extraction organizations and civil society and the works completed in this direction.