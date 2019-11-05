Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Armenia-Sweden relations are developing dynamically

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde during a working visit to Stockholm.
The Foreign Ministers noted with satisfaction that the relations between Armenia and Sweden are developing dynamically and are based on strong and friendly cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
They exchanged views on issues on the bilateral agenda, pointing to further steps for the development of existing cooperation, including the strengthening of diplomatic presence on the ground.
Speaking about the ministerial meeting held in Sweden to mark the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership program, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Ann Linde underlined that it is providing an opportunity to assess the achievements and the prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in Europe.
Mnatsakanyan briefed Ann Linde on the reforms and reiterated Armenian government’s commitment to promote human rights, strengthen democratic institutions and carry out judicial reforms. He praised Swedish authorities’ assistance in this respect.
The Armenian minister attached special importance to the wide involvement of women and youth. In this regard, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to promoting women's active participation in public life, at national and global levels, including in the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.
The sides exchanged views on international and regional challenges. Mnatsakanyan presented the latest developments on the settlement of Karabakh conflict, as well as Armenia’s position and approaches.
They highlighted importance of creating an environment conducive to peace and the implementation of arrangements for preparing peoples for peace.