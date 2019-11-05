ARMBUSINESSBANK presents “tasty” and fast brand-new ABB-ExpressO credit line

ARMBUSINESSBANK is pleased to present its customers a completely new, convenient and beneficial “tasty” and fast credit line ABB-ExpressO.

ABB-ExpressO loan product is designed to provide fast credit lines to individuals in Armenian drams, US dollars and Euro on the Bank's plastic cards.

The client, at own discretion, can safely use credit funds to carry out cash operations, as well as to pay for any purchases and services, without the need to submit a report to the bank.

ABB-ExpressO credit line offered to customers by ARMBUSINESSBANK has a number of advantages:

• making a decision to grant ABB-ExpressO credit line in a few minutes

• quick and easy provision of credit line totalling from AMD 250,000 to AMD 1,000,000 or equivalent currency (the amount depends on the client group),

• the possibility to transfer existing installment loans from other banks and to repay within up to 6 months at 0% “Tasty” interest rate for the 1st group (Bank customers from pre-approved list).

ARMBUSINESSBANK continues to present pleasant surprises to its customers, for whom the terms of the new credit line will be most beneficial and convenient.

ARMBUSINESSBANK - a reliable way to the future ...