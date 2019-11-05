Greece president arrives in Armenia, Yerevan hosts CSTO PA meeting, 5.11.2019 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia’s top news as of 05.11.2019.
- President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos has arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian.
On the first day of his trip, Pavlopoulos immediately visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex. He toured the Museum-Institute and left a note in the Museum-Institute’s register-book. Afterwards, Pavlopoulos planted a symbolic fir tree in the alley of trees at Tsitsernakaberd Complex.
- The trial into the case of the second president Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials continued in Yerevan.
Ex-president Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were present during the trial.
The lawyers of the second president submitted a motion for release on bail. The court retired to the deliberation room to consider the motion. According to Judge Anna Danibekyan, the judgement will be announced on Thursday, November 7.
- A meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly council was held in Yerevan Tuesday and brought together heads of the parliaments from the CSTO member states.
Opening the session, president of the Armenian parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said member states’ common goal is to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and expand collaboration for a balanced solution to key international problems.
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as chairman of CSTO PA. Members of the CSTO PA Council agreed to start working on a new program of lawmaking for 2021-2025.
Heads of the parliaments were received by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan who called CSTO “an important factor in stability and security in our region”.
- The authorities of Armenia and Artsakh have the same position on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in his address during live Facebook session.
During a live address, which he titled “Conversation With a Citizen. Speculations Over Karabakh” he labeled the speculations on different positions as “ridiculous”. Pashinyan emphasized that he often holds consultations with the Artsakh authorities.
Armenian PM ruled out any conspiracy over Karabakh talks and insisted there is “quite interesting dynamics” in the negotiations. He added that once an acceptable solution is found it will be discussed and adopted in “the nationwide format”.
- The United States Embassy announced that the U.S. Government has further increased assistance funding to Armenia in 2019. The figure for this year is more than $60 million, which represents a 40% increase over last year’s amount.
Since 1992, the U.S. government has provided more than 2 billion dollars in assistance to Armenia.
- President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan may cancel his visit to Washington because of the Armenian Genocide resolution passed by the House of Representatives last week, three Turkish officials told Reuters.
Erdogan was expected to arrive in the U.S. on November 13 at President Donald Trump’s invitation, but he said the vote on the at President Donald Trump’s invitation put a “question mark” over the plans.
- Armenia has been recognized as Eurasia’s leader in terms of internet freedom in 2019, Freedom on the Net 2019 report says.
Armenia is named a country with “free internet” and ranks 8th in the list leaving behind even Japan and South Korea.