Catholicos of All Armenians receives head of Parliament of Tajikistan

Greece President: Turkey has to come to grips with past and apologize

Armenia PM dismisses State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre deputy head

Serzh Sargsyan meets with US Ambassador

Armenia PM receives Greece President

Machine learning tools to help predict cancer drugs, researcher says

Two Armenians fall into elevator well in Saint Petersburg

Vitaly Balasanyan hasn't received notice from Armenia Special Investigation Service yet

Greece president arrives in Armenia, Yerevan hosts CSTO PA meeting, 5.11.2019 digest

Armenia Deputy PM speaks at economic forum in Shanghai

Roma makes new offer to Manchester United for Chris Smalling

Armenia president: Greece to accelerate ratification of Armenia-EU deal

Armenian territorial administration and infrastructures deputy ministers receive EITI delegation

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Armenia-Sweden relations are developing dynamically

ARMBUSINESSBANK presents “tasty” and fast brand-new ABB-ExpressO credit line

Welsh football team invites injured Gareth Bale

Armenian delegation participates in 2019 China International Import Expo

MP on Russia doubling capacities of military base in Armenia

Researchers identify "lonely" Twitter users

Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to transfer his company’s shares to court deposit account

GeoProMining company continues to support Armenia’s sports development

Lydian International: When will Armenian PM fulfill his promise to ensure rule of law?

US begins process of withdrawing from Paris climate deal

Erdogan says al-Baghdadi's sister to stand trial

Court releases Turkish intellectual calling for Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenian MP on Armenia addressing CSTO due to tension

The Jerusalem Post on Armenian Genocide recognition: Israel no longer has any reason to fear Turkey’s reaction

Marcos Pizzelli leaving Aktobe

China opposes new US sanctions on Iran

Armenia Justice Ministry holds concluding discussion on human rights protection national strategy and action plan

Armenia ex-defense minister: Robert Kocharyan is man of his word

RPA Spokesperson on Armenian history as mandatory subject in universities

Robert Kocharyan: I am more interested in fair trial than anyone

Armenian MP: No information about Russia-Azerbaijan weapons sale after revolution

Court to unveil decision on pledge in respect of Armenian 2nd president on November 7

Armenia among countries tipped to be next hot ‘epic travel’ destinations

CB: Transfers role in Armenian economy is declining

Armenia 2nd President's son: Robert Kocharyan has supporters, but they are in fear

Greece President visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Prince Harry violates Meghan Markle's strictest ban in Japan

Yerevan court rejects motion to change former army general's preventive measure

Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric buy bronze ant statues (PHOTO)

Iraq shuts down Internet amid protests

Greece President arrives in Armenia on two-day official visit

Robert Kocharyan’s son: My father had small tumor to be removed

Elton John saves Eminem from drug addiction

Armenian Central Bank: Financial, banking systems can withstand negative impacts

Lindsay Hoyle elected new speaker of UK House of Commons

Leonid Kalashnikov: Russian sale of arms to Armenia causes concern of Azerbaijan

Robert Kocharyan's lawyers submit motion for release on bail

Iran to cut its nuclear deal commitments from November 6

Real, PSG and Man United interested in Jadon Sancho

Golos Armenii: Reincarnation of first Armenian oligarch Khachatur Sukiasyan

Pamela Anderson criticized after wearing Native American feathered headdress barely naked

Russian MP says Armenia has not addressed CSTO over shelling of its territory

New representative of injured party appears in Kocharyan and others’ case

Robert Kocharyan and others’ trial continues in Yerevan

Intruder shot dead on Iran-Azerbaijan border

Guti appointed Almeria head coach

Pashinyan: CSTO has strategic importance for us

Doctors in Armenia find rare pathology in patient with suspected cancer

State Duma deputy: Moscow follows developments in Armenia

Russian parliament speaker re-elected as CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

Pompeo: US sanctions force Iranian leadership to cut spending

Armenian PM to visit Poland next year

Armenian parliament speaker meets Russian State Duma chair

Armenian Power gang co-leader Mher Darbinyan sentenced to nearly 18 years in jail

Armenian 2nd president’s supporters protesting in front of Shengavit district court

Russian arms company comments on Armenian tender failure

PM’s new appointment: Rescue service has new director

Ikardi says he'll do his best to stay in PSG

Orhan Pamuk on Armenian Genocide in Turkey: Telling the truth is all I can

Chinese authorities approve drug for Alzheimer's

PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Hay Mayrer NGO annual charity dinner

Netanyahu turns to police amid threats on Facebook

Armenian FM, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation discuss issues of interaction

Armenian parliament’s speaker meets Kazakh Mazhilis chair

CSTO PA Council meeting being held in Yerevan

Ciro Immobile named October Serie A best player

Soldier dies in Artsakh

Forbes: Yerevan city in Armenia is a jewel for travel, food and wine

Armenia is Eurasia's leader on Freedom on the Net 2019

American, 48, thinks his brain has died

Al-Baghdadi's sister detained in Syria

President Pavlopoulos: Greece emphatically favours ever-closer rapprochement between EU and Armenia

ANCA welcomes US Embassy announcement of $60 million in Armenia assistance for 2019

Kim Kardashian says she gained 18 pounds in past year: "I work out but it's my eating"

AS: Barcelona hide Dembele's injury

Artak Beglaryan participates in international conference of European Ombudsman Institute

Iranian MFA comments on new US sanctions on Tehran

Body found in Yerevan apartment

Trump։ US will continue attempts to denuclearize North Korea

Newspaper: Dogs that attacked mouflons at Yerevan zoo were well-trained, belonged to former zoo employee

Newspaper: There was no talk of "spoiling" relations with US at the meeting with Armenian PM

Newspaper: Decision made to apprehend Vitaly Balasanyan?

Newspaper: Prime Minister's spokesman on withdrawal of Russian military base from Armenia

Reus’ participation in Inter clash is under question

Armenia MOD on aviation assets in burned storage room of Erebuni Airport

Armenian economy ministry to allocate AMD 530 million to support industries in 2020

Armenian government considers roadmap ensuring implementation of EU-Armenia CEPA