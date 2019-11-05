Vitaly Balasanyan hasn't received notice from Armenia Special Investigation Service yet

Former Secretary of the National Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Major-General Vitaly Balasanyan hasn’t received a notice from the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, as reported the Office of Vitaly Balasanyan. According to press releases, the Special Investigation Service of Armenia has made a decision to apprehend Vitaly Balasanyan.
“At this moment, Vitaly Balasanyan is in a great mood and is talking to his guests in his office. He hasn’t received a notice from the Special Investigation Service,” the employee of the Office reported.
Vitaly Balasanyan has been summoned to interviews to the Special Investigation Service twice (he didn’t show up the first time, and the second time he sent his testimony in writing). He had been summoned to an interview as a witness, within the scope of the separated part of the case regarding the events of March 1, 2008.