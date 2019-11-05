Two Armenians fall into elevator well in Saint Petersburg

Two workers fell into an elevator well during repair works at a maternity ward in Saint Petersburg. According to Fontanka, the victims were citizens of the Republic of Armenia.
The two victims are 28 and 35 years old. They are in grave condition, have many open and closed wounds and wounded internal organs. Doctors have transported the 28-year-old man to the reanimation department.
According to preliminary data, the elevator fell because the rope was torn.
The Investigative Committee of Saint Petersburg has instituted a criminal case under the article on the violation of safety rules during construction works.