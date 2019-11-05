Catholicos of All Armenians receives head of Parliament of Tajikistan

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians yesterday received the delegation led by President of the Majlisi Namayandagon Majlisi Oli (lower chamber of the bicameral national parliament) of Tajikistan Shukurjon Zukhurov, who is in Armenia on an official visit, as reported the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Greeting the guests, His Holiness presented the major events of the Armenian people’s centuries-old history, stated that the relations and close cooperation between the Armenians and Tajiks are growing at the highest level and expressed his gratitude to the government of Tajikistan for its generosity towards the Armenians living in the country.

In his turn, Shukurjon Zukhurov congratulated His Holiness on the 20th anniversary of his consecration and enthronement, wished him good health and more success and stated that he is well aware of the efforts that the Supreme Patriarch makes to build churches and the nation.

During the meeting, His Holiness touched upon the meetings that he had with Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board Sheikh ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade through the mediation of Patriarch Kiril of Moscow and All Russia that were targeted at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In regard to the peaceful settlement, the Catholicos of All Armenians also attached importance to the efforts that the international community, namely the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are making.