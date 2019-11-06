News
News
Newspaper: What has changed after House adopted resolution?
Newspaper: What has changed after House adopted resolution?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The international community has already made it a common thing to make an untargeted statement after every provocation in Baku, not responding at all, or responding with “statement-resembling remarks”, Zhoghovurd newspaper writes.

The newspaper recalls that immediately after the Armenian Genocide resolution was adopted in the House, Azerbaijan shelled the villages in Armenia’s Tavush province.

A spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry said he did not rule out that this provocation by the Azerbaijani side was linked to the Resolution 296 passed by the House of Representatives.

In response to the inquiry by the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group how they assess this provocative behavior of Azerbaijan, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynn Tracy responded that the United States, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, remains committed to providing assistance to the parties in finding fair and peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Embassy fully agrees with the statements of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which call on the parties to respect ceasefire and refrain from provocative actions. She said the conflict has no military solution. Showing restraint is very important for progress in talks, she added.

“What does the CSTO, which is the guarantor of stability and security, think about this?” the newspaper wonders.

Russia's State Duma deputy Konstantin Zatulin told Armenian media yesterday that Armenia had not addressed the CSTO in connection with the shelling of its territory.

He emphasized that Russia considers Armenia its ally, and in case of real threat Moscow is ready to use the CSTO mechanism to defend the ally.
This text available in   Հայերեն
