Newspaper: Armenian PM makes suggestion in connection with Istanbul Convention

YEREVAN. – After last week’s closed-door discussion of the Istanbul Convention, the matter was also touched upon during the meeting of My Step parliamentary group that was attended by PM, Hraparak newspaper writes.
Some lawmakers believe the Convention has “insincere” and “secret” goals. Pashinyan offered to organize in-depth debates once everyone studies the Convention.
“Our source in ruling party claimс that the issue of protecting the interests of sexual minorities is the lesser of two evils in this case,” the newspaper writes.
The Convention obliges Armenia to grant asylum to all victims of the discrimination whether the person is coming from Azerbaijan or any other country where minorities are persecuted.
“This is a serious threat to national security,” the source told newspaper.