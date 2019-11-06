Students of the Armenian philology department hold strike

YEREVAN. – Students of the Armenian philology department at the Yerevan State University are holding a stroke on Wednesday as a sign of protest against the amendments to the law on higher education and science, which, however, are under development .
According to preliminary reports, “Armenian language”, “Armenian literature” and “History of Armenia” will cease to be subjects will not be mandatory at the universities. None of the faculties of the main university of Armenia has joined the campaign so far.
The authorities believe it is more appropriate to allow universities use more free hours to focus on professional skills. Teachers of the Armenian language and literature fear job loss.