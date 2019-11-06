News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian FM points to devaluation of shared values in Europe
Armenian FM points to devaluation of shared values in Europe
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Eastern Partnership is not a neighbourhood, it’s the eastern flank of Europe, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary Ministerial meeting in Stockholm.             

“That is the significance of Eastern Partnership. It’s not to the east of Europe, it’s to the east of the European Union, but the European Union is not the whole of Europe,” he said.

He underlined importance of the shared values, adding that there is definitely “devaluation of our shared values.”

“But shared values have a lot of pressures and not just in Eastern Partnership. Democracy, human rights, our accountability before people, and they are very good for resolving conflicts, unlike the authoritarian regimes. Then, we have to pay attention to it as well: shared values, what is happening in the European Union. We have to be very open about this,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What can Armenia offer Europe? Armenian Foreign Minister responds
I do agree that in fact we have an excellent process on structured conversation, concerning the next 10 years...
 Mnatsakanyan: Survey shows 92% of Armenians consider relations with EU as very good
We will continue to benefit from the relations with the European Union, relations with Europe, relations within Europe...
 Foreign Minister: Sense of wisdom in Armenia-EU relations brought to CEPA
“It’s different from Association Agreements, but it is basically everything Association minus DCFTA...
 Armenia president: Greece to accelerate ratification of Armenia-EU deal
“The Greek side proposed to become Armenia’s first partner within the EU...
 Brexit party leader urges Johnson to abandon current deal with EU
This is a bad deal, this is not Brexit…
 Armenia Parliament Speaker receives EU Ambassador Andrea Victorin
Andrea Victorin stated that she was very happy to see...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos