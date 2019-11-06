Armenian FM points to devaluation of shared values in Europe

The Eastern Partnership is not a neighbourhood, it’s the eastern flank of Europe, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary Ministerial meeting in Stockholm.
“That is the significance of Eastern Partnership. It’s not to the east of Europe, it’s to the east of the European Union, but the European Union is not the whole of Europe,” he said.
He underlined importance of the shared values, adding that there is definitely “devaluation of our shared values.”
“But shared values have a lot of pressures and not just in Eastern Partnership. Democracy, human rights, our accountability before people, and they are very good for resolving conflicts, unlike the authoritarian regimes. Then, we have to pay attention to it as well: shared values, what is happening in the European Union. We have to be very open about this,” he said.