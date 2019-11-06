Johnson compares opposition leader Corbyn with Stalin

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has compared the opposition Labor Party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, with USSR head Joseph Stalin, The Telegraph reported.
Writing on Telegraph, the PM noted that the tragedy of the modern Labor Party under Jeremy Corbyn is that they internally hate the desire for profit - and they will increase their taxes so uncontrollably to destroy the very foundation of the country's prosperity.
According to him, they pretend that their hatred is directed only at certain billionaires, and they point their fingers at people with pleasure and vengeance, unprecedented since Stalin pursued his fists.
Johnson's article was published marking the official start of the general election campaign. Parliament was dissolved at midnight local time.
Johnson intends to get out of the deadlock the process of negotiating Brext deal due to snap elections.