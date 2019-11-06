Gender equality for Internet access not achieved yet

More than half of the world's inhabitants, or 4.1 billion people, have Internet access, but gender equality has not yet been achieved as 52% of women do not have access to the network, TASS said referring to the report of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
Measuring digital development series, estimates that over half the total global female population (52 per cent) is still not using the Internet, compared to 42 per cent of all men, the report said.
Parity in Internet access has been achieved in every fourth country: in Russia, Belarus, Poland, the US, Australia, Brazil and Argentina, while in China, India, France and Germany, men use the global network more than women. However, there are states in the world (8%), where there are more network users among women, liked in Cuba, Mongolia, Norway, UK and Ireland.
ITU draws attention to the continuing global expansion of the Internet: from 2018 to 2019, the number of users in absolute terms increased by 5.3%.
By the way, 3.6 billion inhabitants of the planet have no Internet access. Most of them are citizens of the least developed countries. ITU estimates that by the end of 2019, 57% of families globally will have access to a worldwide home network.
According to ITU, 96% of the world's population are in the area of access to a mobile cellular signal.