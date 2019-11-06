15 militants killed in Tajikistan during border post attack

Fifteen militant were killed, five more detained when a group’s attacked border post on Tajikistan and Uzbekistan border Wednesday night, RIA Novosti reported referring to the press service of the Tajik border troops department.
According to official figures, 20 masked armed militants attacked outpost detachment 60 kms west of Dushanbe.
During the detention of the armed group, soldiers of the border troops and one policeman were killed.
An operational investigative group has been created at the scene, an investigation is ongoing.