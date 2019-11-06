Gyumri hosts Armenian-Russian meeting on inter-parliamentary cooperation (PHOTOS)

The 32nd meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Armenian and Russian parliaments is being held in Gyumri Wednesday in the ancient Sev Berd fortress (Black Fortress).

The meeting is attended by parliamentarians of the two countries, as well as the Russian ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin.

Armenian parliament’s deputy speaker Alen Simonyan delivered the opening speech.

"The allied and partnership relations of our countries are based on centuries-old traditions of friendship, close bonds of brotherhood, trust, interaction, support, and meet the fundamental interests of our peoples," he said.

Russian Federal Council Deputy Speaker Yuri Vorobyov, in his turn, noted that the agenda of today's meeting includes several issues that need to be addressed.

"The first of them is dedicated to coordinating the efforts of the Armenian and Russian parliamentarians to harmonize and synchronize national legislations within the Eurasian Economic Union," he said adding that Armenia successfully chaired the Eurasian Union bodies in 2019 and made a significant contribution to this integration association.

According to him, good results have been achieved since the existence of the Eurasian project.

“The basic macroeconomic indicators are improving. GDP in the Eurasian Union increased by 2.5% in 2018, including in Armenia by 5.2%, and in Russia by 2.3%. Commodity turnover between the countries grew by 18.8%, and the volume of mutual trade of member states - by 9.2% and reached $ 60 billion. The Union’s positions are also improving in authoritative international ratings. The Eurasian Union ranked 31st out of 190 economies in the Doing Business World Bank ranking. The success of Eurasian economic integration is facilitated by the joint work of member states in the legal sphere,” he noted.