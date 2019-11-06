Election campaign officially kicks off in UK

The election campaign officially kicked off in the UK on Wednesday.
The current composition of the UK Parliament was officially dissolved earlier. Snap elections will be held on December 12, and the first meeting is scheduled for December 16.
UK PM Boris Johnson intends to get out of the stalemate linked to Brexit due to elections but observers are not sure that he will succeed. Although the conservatives led by him lead in sociological polls, it is possible that none of the major parties will have an absolute majority, Deutsche Welle reported.
Rumors are circulating in the UK about a previously unpublished report, which allegedly has been at the disposal of Boris Johnson since October 17. It examines Russia's alleged interference in the Brexit campaign in 2016, including attempts to infiltrate the Conservative Party and the 2017 parliamentary elections.
The article is also based on information from UK intelligence services. Before the official dissolution of parliament, the opposition called on Johnson to publish a report before the election. A government spokesman said the report contained sensitive information, and publication options needed to be explored.