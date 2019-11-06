Sasna Tsrer group member on 2016 attack: We will do it again, if we have to

The Sasna Tsrer group faced the problem of losing their homeland, said the group member, Pavel Manukyan, at a court hearing on Wednesday.
According to Manukyan, in 2016 while attacking the police station in Yerevan, they tried to make a contribution to protecting the borders in the form of a volunteer detachment, and they even turned to the Artsakg Defense Minister, but all their initiatives were refused.
As the member noted, they will do it again, if they have to.
“We faced the problem of losing our homeland, and we did the right thing,” he said.
On July 17, 2016, the Sasna Tsrer group captured the police station in Yerevan and took hostages. Three policemen were killed. The charge was brought against 32 persons. Pavel Manukyan released on bail in the amount of AMD 1 million.