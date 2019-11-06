News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Russian ambassador praises Armenian delegation’s position at PACE
Russian ambassador praises Armenian delegation’s position at PACE
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia appreciates Armenian delegation’s position on the return of the rights of Russian delegates in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Russian envoy said.

Sergey Kopyrkin said this is a very good and very important component of the multifaceted bilateral relations between the two fraternal nations and strategic allies.

 “Today's topics reflect the very important role that parliaments have in our bilateral relations and in our interaction in multilateral formats. This is our integration process within the Eurasian Union. It is very good that the Minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission is present here. This is another evidence that the integration process, with all the inevitable problems that accompany it, is really developing and advancing to a new level. Of course, parliamentarians, including through their legislative activities, are called upon to play a very large role in this,” the Ambassador said during the meeting of Armenia-Russia inter-parliamentary cooperation committee.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
