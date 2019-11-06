Armenian FM on Azerbaijan’s actions towards Artsakh: Aggression and occupation

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan harshly answered the Azerbaijani deputy during a meeting at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs.

The Azerbaijani deputy asked Mnatsakanyan whether Armenia is ready to investigate the war crimes committed by the Armenians at the international tribunal.

The FM, in his turn, asked, what should be done about the crimes committed by Azerbaijan?

“Do you know about the events in Baku? In Sumgait or Maraga? Have you ever heard about the occupation of the Shahumyan Province? The occupation of part of the Martuni district? Do you want me to continue? This is what we are talking about. Are you ready to lower the rhetoric? Are you ready to understand our concern? Are you ready to engage in a dialogue? Or the truth is only yours? And there is no other truth? There will be no peace with a maximalist approach as this is the basis of the provision I have indicated on the preparation of peoples for peace,” he said. “Aggression, occupation and a threat to the physical security of 150 thousand of our compatriots. These are people who have names, families, homes, and there is no other way to secure them than they have now. We are talking about this. How to ensure that the maximalist demands of one side are not put forward at the expense of the others.”