IAEA inspectors arrive at Iranian Fordo facility

The IAEA inspectors arrived at the facility in Fordo after Iran’s statement, they will report any activity to headquarters in Vienna, an IAEA spokesperson told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

Iran began delivering gas to centrifuges at a nuclear facility in Fordo with the start of Tehran’s fourth refusal to fulfill part of its nuclear deal obligations, ISNA reported.

Earlier, the Iranian president said that from November 6 Tehran will cut his commitments to nuclear deal will start using centrifuges to enrich uranium at the Fordo facility by supplying gas to them.

The nuclear deal implies that Iran will redesign the nuclear facility in Fordo into a nuclear center to produce stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium on it, leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.