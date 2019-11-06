Armenian FM: Armenia has two main security challenges

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today participated in a lecture dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership and entitled “A Talk with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Ukraine” along with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Prystayko at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs.
In his speech, the Armenian foreign minister comprehensively presented Armenia’s cooperation with the European Union within the scope of the Eastern Partnership, the democratic reforms underway in Armenia and the country’s foreign policy priorities.
Touching upon the velvet revolution that took place in Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan particularly stated that the wide mandate that the public gave to the government during last year’s elections is also trust and a great responsibility for the government to address the priorities underlying that mandate.
In the context of Armenia’s foreign policy priorities and the existing cooperation with various partners, Minister Mnatsakanyan mentioned the following: “Armenia’s foreign policy is structured in a very consistent manner to ensure strengthening of the architecture of our national security. To explain its essence, I must say that Armenia has two main security challenges. The first is the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the other is the threat from Turkey. The absence of relations with Turkey, as well as Turkey’s ongoing denial of justice and rejection of the Protocols signed in Zurich pose a danger for Armenia.”